The Padres placed Adams on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right forearm strain.

Earlier Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin classified the injury Adams suffered in Tuesday's loss to the Giants as mild, but the right-hander's placement on the IL with a diagnosis of a forearm strain could suggest otherwise. For now, the Padres appear content to have Adams treat the injury through rest and rehab, but it's far from a given that he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible. San Diego recalled Pedro Avila from Triple-A El Paso to provide an extra right-handed arm in the bullpen while Adams is sidelined.