Adams (3-2) allowed no hits and one walk in one scoreless inning to earn the win against the Phillies on Sunday.

Adams relieved Blake Snell in the fifth inning Sunday, and he picked up his first win since May 29 since the Padres' offense provided plenty of run support early in the contest. The right-hander has allowed just one unearned run in 5.1 innings across his last seven appearances.