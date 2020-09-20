The Padres reinstated Adams (knee) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

One of several Mariners dealt to San Diego ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline, Adams is finally ready to make his Padres debut after a lengthy recovery from the torn ACL he sustained just under a year ago. Prior to suffering the injury, Adams enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 season out of the Seattle bullpen, posting a 3.94 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB in 32 innings. If he can quickly rediscover that form over the final week of the regular season, Adams could emerge as a key piece in the San Diego bullpen during the playoffs.

