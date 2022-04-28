The Padres transferred Adams (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Adams was already expected to be shut down for at least six weeks after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection just over two weeks ago to relieve pain in his strained right forearm, but the move to the 60-day IL ensures he'll be on the shelf for at least two months. By moving Adams to the 60-day IL, the Padres freed up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Trayce Thompson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Reds.