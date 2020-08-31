Adams (knee) was traded from the Mariners to the Padres in exchange for Ty France and several other players, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Adams has been recovering since undergoing knee surgery in September of 2019, but he appears to be nearing his return to the mound. The right-hander had been throwing to begin the season, but he'll have to face live hitters at some point before he's cleared to return to game action. Adams made 30 appearances (two starts) with the Nationals and Mariners in his first major-league season in 2019, and he posted a 3.94 ERA and 53:16 K:BB over 32 innings.