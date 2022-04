Adams (forearm) will be shut down for at least six weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Adams hit the injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain which was originally reported to be mild. After receiving a second opinion, he'll receive a PRP injection and will avoid throwing for at least six weeks. He'll still have to ramp back up at that point, so a move to the 60-day injured list would come as no surprise.