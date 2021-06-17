Adams (2-1) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while failing to record an out, taking the loss Wednesday versus Colorado.

The right-hander walked Trevor Story on five pitches, and Story stole second base. Charlie Blackmon then hit a walkoff single that left Adams with his first loss of the season. He entered Wednesday with no runs allowed in his last five innings. Adams has a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB across 24 innings this year. He's added five holds and a blown save across 30 appearances as a part of the bridge to closer Mark Melancon.