Adams (2-2) was tagged with the loss against Philadelphia on Friday. He pitched one-third of an inning, giving up an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The Padres rallied with two runs in in the ninth inning to send the game to extra frames but were unable to push another run across the plate in the top of the 10th. Adams was summoned to face the Phillies in the bottom of the frame and intentionally walked the first batter he faced before striking out Didi Gregorius. However, Brad Miller followed with a double to score the inherited runner, and Adams walked off the mound with his second loss of the season. The run he allowed was unearned, and the right-hander has surrendered only one earned run over his past 32 appearances covering 25.1 innings. He has racked up a 39:13 K:BB over that span.