Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Monday that Adams will open the season on the 10-day injured list due to a minor elbow issue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After finishing the 2020 season on the IL while recovering from ACL surgery, Adams received full clearance ahead of spring training. The elbow issue surfaced soon thereafter, however, as Adams hasn't made a Cactus League appearance since March 7 due to the injury. TIngler stressed that Adams isn't dealing with any sort of long-term setback, so the right-hander could be ready to join the San Diego bullpen at some point shortly after the minimum 10 days.