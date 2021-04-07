Adams (elbow) has been pitching at the Padres' alternate training site, but his return date remains undetermined, AJ Cassvell of MLB.com reports.

Adams was shut down with what has been described as a minor elbow issue in early March and was placed on the 10-day injured list near the end of spring training. He's eligible to come off the IL this Thursday, but there's no guarantee that he'll be activated immediately despite the fact that he has been throwing at the team's alternate site. "We don't [want] to send somebody back before they're ready -- either health or to their standards of being able to get Major League hitters out," manager Jayce Tingler stated when discussing Adams and fellow recovering reliever Pierce Johnson (groin).