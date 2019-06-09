Allen will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals.

He'll receive a second straight turn behind the dish while top backstop Austin Hedges contends with a sprained left ankle. Allen, who is hitting .276 in 14 games this season, may be worth keeping an eye on in NL-only formats or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers each week in the event Hedges' ankle issue forces him to the 10-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories