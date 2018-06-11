Allen, 24, is hitting .327/.380/.605 with 14 home runs and 30 RBI across 242 plate appearances for Double-A San Antonio this season.

Allen's power production doesn't come as much of a surprise after he smacked 22 long balls with High-A Lake Elsinore last season, but his performance in the Texas League has been eye-popping nonetheless. After capturing player of the month honors for the circuit in April, Allen has made an early case for earning additional hardware in June, as he's slashing .406/.429/.875 through eight games this month. For all his success this season, Allen's path to big leagues is still muddled by his poor defense behind the plate. It's unlikely the big-bodied slugger will profile as anything more than an emergency option at catcher, so he's realistically a first base/designated hitter prospect.