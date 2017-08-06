Allen, 23, is hitting .296/.364/.516 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI through 97 games for High-A Lake Elsinore.

Allen has been ever better over his last 10 games, batting .359 with two home runs and 10 RBI. He is not afraid to take a walk either, and his defense has been improved. The Padres do have Austin Hedges, though Allen could move quickly up the organizational ladder due to his age, size and hitting acumen.