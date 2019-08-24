Allen is expected to be recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Allen will be called up for the third time this season to serve as catching depth. While he's held his own at the big-league level, Allen has been even better in El Paso, slashing an impressive .330/.379/.663 line in 67 games, albeit in a hitter-friendly environment.

