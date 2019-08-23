Padres' Austin Allen: Wielding hot bat in Triple-A
Allen is hitting .488 (20-for-41) with four home runs during his current 10-game hitting streak with Triple-A El Paso.
The hot streak has pushed Allen's season slash line to an impressive .331/.381/.658 through 66 games with El Paso. He has slugged 20 homers overall after hitting 22 during each of his last two seasons in the minors. The 25-year-old had two stints with the Padres earlier this season, registering a .250 average with no long balls in 44 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...