Allen is hitting .488 (20-for-41) with four home runs during his current 10-game hitting streak with Triple-A El Paso.

The hot streak has pushed Allen's season slash line to an impressive .331/.381/.658 through 66 games with El Paso. He has slugged 20 homers overall after hitting 22 during each of his last two seasons in the minors. The 25-year-old had two stints with the Padres earlier this season, registering a .250 average with no long balls in 44 at-bats.