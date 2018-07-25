Hedges went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Mets.

It was only his fifth homer of the year, but three of them have come in July. Hedges isn't going to come close to last year's 18 homers without a monster second half, and with Francisco Mejia now in the organization behind him, Hedges could see his playing time take a hit down the stretch if the Padres decide to give the former Cleveland prospect a long look.

