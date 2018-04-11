Padres' Austin Hedges: Gets a rest Wednesday
Hedges is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hedges isn't making very much contact this season, with a 38.2 percent strikeout rate and a .188 batting average. He has at least chipped in with two homers and a .438 slugging percentage, which should be enough to keep him on the field when combined with his solid defense. A.J. Ellis will start behind the plate in his place.
