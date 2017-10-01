Play

Hedges is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hedges' rough offensive season will come to an end, as he'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Rocky Gale. The 25-year-old will finish the year with a .214 average and 29.3 percent strikeout rate in his 120 games played.

