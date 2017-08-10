Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of lineup Thursday
Hedges is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Following four straight starts behind the plate, Hedges will get a day off for Thursday's matinee while Luis Torrens draws the start in his place. Since coming off the 7-day concussion disabled list July 29, Hedges is 8-for-29 with two home runs and three RBI.
