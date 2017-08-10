Hedges is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Following four straight starts behind the plate, Hedges will get a day off for Thursday's matinee while Luis Torrens draws the start in his place. Since coming off the 7-day concussion disabled list July 29, Hedges is 8-for-29 with two home runs and three RBI.