Play

Hedges is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Hedges will head to the bench for a breather after starting four of the previous five games behind the dish, going 5-for-12 (.417) with three extra-base hits over that stretch. Luis Torrens takes over at backstop in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast