Padres' Austin Hedges: Shifts to bench for series finale
Hedges is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.
Hedges will get a routine breather with the Padres and Athletics playing a day game after a night game, allowing A.J. Ellis to receive a turn behind the plate. In the Padres' 6-2 loss Tuesday, Hedges went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. He has recorded only four hits in 19 at-bats since returning from the disabled list June 24.
