Padres' Austin Nola: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Guardians.
Nola will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss. Jorge Alfaro will take over at catcher and bat ninth in the series finale.
