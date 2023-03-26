Nola (nose) left a minor-league contest Saturday after taking a foul tip to his non-catching hand, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
It hasn't been the most enjoyable spring for Nola, who suffered a fractured nose after getting hit in the face by a pitch March 19. He returned to the field Saturday to catch for Yu Darvish in a minor-league contest, but the backstop was forced to depart after taking a foul tip to his left hand. Nola was already uncertain for Opening Day due to the nose injury, and it's uncertain whether the hand issue will further complicate his ability to be ready for Thursday's opener.