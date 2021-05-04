site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-first-hit-of-the-year | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: First hit of the year
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nola went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk in Monday's 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh.
Nola missed most of April with a broken finger and this was only his third start of the season. Don't be surprised if he's worked in slowly as he hopes to build on last season's breakout.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read