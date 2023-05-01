Nola went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 victory over the Giants.
Nola took advantage of the incredibly friendly hitting environment in Mexico City on Sunday, crushing a 440-foot homer that plated Matt Carpenter in the fifth inning. His long ball was the catalyst for the Padres' comeback, scoring the first two of six unanswered runs over the final four frames. Nola owns an abysmal .156/.280/.234 slash line through 21 games and should remain outside of fantasy consideration, especially once Luis Campusano (thumb) returns.