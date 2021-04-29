Nola flied out in a pinch-hit appearance during Wednesday's 12-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.
After spending the Padres' first 25 games on the shelf with a fractured left middle finger, Nola finally made his 2021 debut Wednesday. He came on in the ninth inning for his first plate appearance of the campaign and stayed in the game for the bottom of the frame, taking over at second base -- a position he has plenty of experience at in both the minors and majors. Nola figures to function as the Padres' primary catcher moving forward, but his ability to play the infield could certainly help him get some extra at-bats over the course of the long season.
