site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-not-in-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: Not in lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates.
Nola had started each of the last two games and went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a walk. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish with Yu Darvish on the mound Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read