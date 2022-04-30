site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Nola will sit Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Nola sits for the second time in three games. He's yet to get going at the plate this season, hitting .200/.282/.267. Jorge Alfaro will get the start behind the dish.
