Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
May 14, 2022
Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta.
Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
