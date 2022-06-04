site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-not-in-saturdays-lineup-829506 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 4, 2022
at
1:15 pm ET
•
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers.
Nola has alternated starts behind the dish over the last week, and he'll take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Friday's win over Milwaukee. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the plate and bat fifth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read