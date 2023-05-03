site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Nola is on the bench Wednesday versus the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Brett Sullivan will handle catching duties in place of Nola, who has gone 5-for-31 with a pair of extra-base hits and three RBI in his last 10 games.
