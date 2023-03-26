Padres manager Bob Melvin said Nola (hand/nose) is slated to play in Monday's Cactus League finale versus the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola had been expected to play Sunday versus the Mariners, but the Padres decided to err on the side of caution and hold him out for the day after he took a foul ball off his left (non-catching) hand while playing in a minor-league contest Saturday. The backstop had already been recovering from a fractured nose stemming from being hit in the face by a pitch March 19, but neither injury looks as though it'll prevent him from being ready to go for Opening Day. Provided Nola plays Monday as expected, he should head into the regular season as the Friars' top option behind the dish.