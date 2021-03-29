Nola (finger) will open the season on the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nola didn't appear to have time to fully recover from his fractured middle finger by Opening Day, and that's now been confirmed by the Padres. He's not expected to miss much time, though, as he's been ramping up his activity in recent days. He remains an interesting catching option in most formats after emerging as a late bloomer to hit .271/.347/.461 over the last two years, but those who draft him will have to dedicate a roster spot to another backstop for the first week or two of the season.