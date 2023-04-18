site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup Tuesday
Nola isn't starting Tuesday against Atlanta, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After recording a base hit for the third consecutive game Monday, Nola will get a day off Tuesday so that Brett Sullivan can make his MLB debut and bat ninth.
