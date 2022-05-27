site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup
Nola will sit Friday against the Pirates.
Nola has disappointed at the plate this season, hitting .212/.285/.274 in 33 games. Jorge Alfaro will take over behind the plate Friday.
