site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-austin-nola-out-of-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Austin Nola: Out of Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nola isn't starting Monday against the Giants.
After going 1-for-11 with an RBI in the last series against the White Sox, Nola will get a day off Monday. In his place, Luis Campusano will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read