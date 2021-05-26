site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Nola is not in the lineup Wednesday at Milwaukee.
Nola is 1-for-10 over his past four games and will take a seat for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini receives another start behind the plate for the Friars.
