Nola (knee) played seven innings at first base in the second game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego-Union Tribune reports.

Nola has taken the field at first base in each of his two rehab games thus far, going a combined 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a walk. The backstop has ample experience playing the infield throughout his career, but the decision to have him start at first base rather than at catcher during the beginning of his assignment with the Triple-A club is a clear indication that he's not quite ready to test his sprained left knee behind the plate. He'll almost certainly need to progress to getting in some games at catcher before he's deemed ready to return to the big-league club.