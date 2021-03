Nola has had no issue catching baseballs since fracturing his left middle finger March 13, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola has yet to receive clearance to resume regular workouts, but he has been taking part in some catching drills and has reported no problems with his injured finger. The 31-year-old's big test will be swinging the bat; if he's able to do so without significant pain, Nola could feasibly be able to play by Opening Day.