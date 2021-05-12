site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Resting for front end of twin bill
Nola is out of the lineup for the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
With Yu Darvish on the mound for Game 1, his personal catcher, Victor Caratini will be behind the dish. Expect Nola to catch Blake Snell in the nightcap.
