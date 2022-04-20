site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Retreats to bench
Nola isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Nola started the last four games and went 4-for-14 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
