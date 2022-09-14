site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Retreats to bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Nola isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Nola is getting a day off after he went 2-for-8 with a run and a strikeout over the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
