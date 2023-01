Nola signed a one-year, $2.35 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Nola put up a disappointing .649 OPS for the Padres last season while making a career-high 94 starts at catcher. He'll enter the 2023 campaign atop the depth chart but figures to cede a good amount of playing time to Luis Campusano.