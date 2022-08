Nola is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

With starts behind the plate in three of the past four contests and eight of the previous 11 games, Nola appears to have overtaken Jorge Alfaro as the Friars' No. 1 catcher. Alfaro will get the starting nod Sunday, but Nola has been the far better performer in August with a .730 OPS to Alfaro's .374 mark.