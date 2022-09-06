site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Sitting on Tuesday
Nola is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Nola is 0-for-13 over the past seven days and will get Tuesday off to regroup. Jorge Alfaro will take over behind the plate after coming off the injured list and bat ninth.
