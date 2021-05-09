site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Takes seat Sunday
Nola is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Nola suffered a hand injury Friday but returned to the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-4 with an RBI. Victor Caratini receives another start behind the plate for San Diego.
