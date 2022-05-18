site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Austin Nola: Takes seat Wednesday
Nola isn't starting Wednesday against the Phillies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nola started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with two RBI. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat eighth Wednesday.
