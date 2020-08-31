Nola was traded from the Mariners to the Padres on Sunday in exchange for catcher Luis Torrens, among others, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Nola is the second catcher that the Padres traded for Sunday, but his defensive versatility throughout the infield should allow him to carve out a role in San Diego. Prior to sitting Sunday, Nola had started in 12 consecutive games for the Mariners as he's hit .306/.373/.531 with five home runs and 19 RBI to begin the season. Joseph Odom could take over as the new starting catcher in Seattle.