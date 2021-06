Nola (knee) isn't expected to return from the injured list until late June or early July, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Nola has gotten into just 18 games this season, as he missed most of April with a broken finger before spraining his knee in late May. The Padres previously said he needed a week or two before he's cleared to return, but it now looks like he'll need at least two or three. Victor Caratini is the primary catcher in his absence.