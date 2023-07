The Rays traded Gamel to the Padres on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Gamel signed a minor-league deal with the Rays ahead of the 2023 season and has slashed .276/.402/.463 across 250 plate appearances in Triple-A. The 31-year-old outfielder will serve as organizational depth for San Diego and could earn a promotion if the Padres' outfield depth is tested down the stretch.